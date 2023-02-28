Five-member ministerial committee appointed to expedite Customs procedures

February 28, 2023   11:01 am

A five-member ministerial committee has been appointed to expedite investigations into the goods detained by the Sri Lanka Customs.

The committee was appointed on the President’s instructions, in consideration of the fact that owing to the prolonged investigative procedures by the Customs, the goods detained end up damaged or perished, ultimately effecting the country’s already loss-struck economy adversely.

Accordingly the committee will be required to study all related matters, identify any amendments that need to be made to the Customs Ordinance and later present any such recommendations to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The five-member committee comprises of Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation – Nimal Siripala de Silva, Minister of Plantation and Industries – Dr. Ramesh Pathirana , State Minister of Investment Promotion – Dilum Amunugama and State Ministers of Finance – Ranjith Siyambalapitiya and Shehan Semasinghe.

