Labour Ministry signs agreement with Japanese training organization

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) and the Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment have signed an agreement with the Japan International Training Cooperation Organisation (JITCO).

Accordingly, both Technical Intern Training Programmes (TITP) and Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) programmes in both, Sri Lanka and other receiving organisations in Japan, were promoted in the relevant agreement.

Taking to Twitter, Labour and Foreign Employment Minister Manusha Nanayakkara assured that both parties will collaborate towards achieving their objectives in this regard.