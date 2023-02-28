Foreign Minister Sabry to visit India this week

Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry, PC, is scheduled to make an official visit to India from 02-04 March 2023.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the lawmaker will be attending the 8th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics which will be held in New Delhi.

The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

Minister Sabry is scheduled to participate in two special panel discussions on the topics “Healing a Divided World” and “Bytes of Promise: How can Technology Lift Communities”, which will be held on 03 March 2023 during the conference.

On the sidelines of the conference, Minister Sabry will also meet with his counterparts from several countries for bilateral discussions focusing on new avenues to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.