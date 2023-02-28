SLC receives nominations for upcoming cricket board elections in May

SLC receives nominations for upcoming cricket board elections in May

February 28, 2023   08:29 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Election Committee received nominations today (Feb 28) for the upcoming SLC polls to elect office bearers for the national cricket board for the period 2023-2025.

The Election Committee, which comprises three members, was appointed at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the SLC by the membership, pursuant to a decision taken by the Executive Committee of the cricket board on November 23, 2022, to conduct the election on May 20, 2023.

Justice Malani Gunaratne, retired judge of the Court of Appeal; Shiromi Perera, retired judge of the High Court; and Sunil Sirisena, retired senior public official of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS) serve as the SLC election committee members.

Accepting nominations, which commenced at 9:30 a.m. today, concluded at 3:30 p.m.

