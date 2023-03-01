Fees charged for first-time registration of private security firms increased

A special gazette notification has been published by the Ministry of Defence, increasing the fees charged for the registration of private security firms for the first time.

The communiqué, dated February 27, was issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Defence Minister.

Accordingly, the fee for first-time registration of private security has gone up from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 50,000.

In addition, the types of fees mentioned below were also revised, amending the previous gazette notification dated June 07, 2018:

• Renewal of Private Security Agencies Registration (raised from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000)

• Late fee within one month of expiry of Private Security Agency licence (raised from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 10,000)

• Late fee within 31-90 days of expiry of Private Security Agency licence (raised from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 25,000

• Late fee over 90 days of expiry of Private Security Agency licence (raised from Rs. 7,500 to Rs.35,000)

The revised fees are effective retrospectively from February 20, 2023.