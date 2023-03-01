Interim injunction issued against Mathripala and Dayasiri

The Western Provincial Civil Appeals High Court has issued an interim injunction against the Chairpersons of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), former president Maithripala Sirisena and the General Secretary of the party MP Dayasiri Jayasekara.

The interim injunction was issued today (March 01), preventing the removal of Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva from the position of Senior Vice President of the SLFP and all other posts held by him in the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva had filed a case in the Colombo District Court seeking an interim injunction suspending the decision to remove him from the positions of Senior Vice President and Central Committee member of the SLFP.

However, the Colombo District Court, which considered the complaint, refused to issue an injunction to the defendant Maithripala Sirisena, and only issued a notice and set a date for the case to be taken up for hearing.

Later, Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva had filed this petition before the Western Provincial Civil Appeals High Court against the order issued by the Colombo District Court.

The two-member judge bench consisting of the Justices Frank Gunawardene and M.B.Chamath Morayas of the Western Provincial Civil Appeals High Court issued this injunction, while issuing the verdict of an appeal filed by Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva.