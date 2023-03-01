HRCSL summons Edu. Ministry officials to inquire on discriminatory school admissions

HRCSL summons Edu. Ministry officials to inquire on discriminatory school admissions

March 1, 2023   10:30 pm

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) says it has received complaints regarding discriminatory school admissions. 

Accordingly, the HRCSL has summoned officials of the Ministry of Education and the Director of National Schools, the HRCSL said in a statement.

The HRCSL also noted that the Ministry of Education promised to file a comprehensive report regarding the matter, within 10 days, adding that the inquiry was postponed for March 14, 2023, accordingly.

The petitioners were represented by counsel, it added, highlighting that the HRCSL has observed discrimination and that it is awaiting the report of the ministry.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.01

Parliamentarians legally bound to declare assets and liabilities, court rules

Parliamentarians legally bound to declare assets and liabilities, court rules

CCTV: out-of-control jeep crashes into several vehicles after breaks fail

CCTV: out-of-control jeep crashes into several vehicles after breaks fail

PUCSL Chairman's office unsealed as police take custody of documents and files

PUCSL Chairman's office unsealed as police take custody of documents and files

US Senate Committee urges Sri Lankan govt to hold LG polls without delay

US Senate Committee urges Sri Lankan govt to hold LG polls without delay

Final rites of NPP candidate who died from injuries sustained during protest

Final rites of NPP candidate who died from injuries sustained during protest

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana