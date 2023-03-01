HRCSL summons Edu. Ministry officials to inquire on discriminatory school admissions

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) says it has received complaints regarding discriminatory school admissions.

Accordingly, the HRCSL has summoned officials of the Ministry of Education and the Director of National Schools, the HRCSL said in a statement.

The HRCSL also noted that the Ministry of Education promised to file a comprehensive report regarding the matter, within 10 days, adding that the inquiry was postponed for March 14, 2023, accordingly.

The petitioners were represented by counsel, it added, highlighting that the HRCSL has observed discrimination and that it is awaiting the report of the ministry.