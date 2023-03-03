The Department of Motor Traffic has approved the use of ‘Vega’ cars – not only Sri Lanka’s, but also South Asia’s first all-electric supercar.

Accordingly the number plate for the first Vega car registered in Sri Lanka was handed over today (03 March) to the President and CEO of CodeGen and the designer of the car, Harsha Subasinghe.

The number plate was handed over by the Commissioner General of the Department of Motor Traffic, in the presence of Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardena and Minister of Industries Dr. Ramesh Pathirana.

Vega Innovations, a subsidiary of CodeGen International (Pvt) Ltd., created history in 2020 as the Vega EVX, Sri Lanka’s and South Asia’s first fully Electric Supercar was shipped out to Switzerland, to be unveiled at the 90th Geneva International Motor Show, 5-15 March 2020.

Vega EVX was the first-ever vehicle in history, entirely designed and engineered in Sri Lanka to be showcased at a premier international motor show.

The all electric two-seater Supercar is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive drivetrain delivering 804HP and 720NM of torque. With a 40kWh battery-pack, recent test drives confirm a staggering 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in 3.1 seconds, an estimated range of 250 kilometres and a top speed of 240 kmph denotes the overall performance of the Vega EVX Supercar.

The supercar showcases advanced multidisciplinary technology applications and a skilfully fabricated lightweight carbon fiber body.