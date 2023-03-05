Litro decides not to increase domestic LP gas prices

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has decided not to increase the domestic gas prices taking into consideration the Sri Lankan rupee’s appreciation against the US dollar.

In a statement, the Chairman of the company Muditha Peiris states that although the domestic cylinder price should be increased by a considerable amount according to the pricing formula and the current global LPG prices, the current price will not be revised in order to pass the benefit of Sri Lankan rupee appreciation to the consumers.

Accordingly, the current prices will be valid for the month of March 2023.

The current refill prices in Colombo are as follows;