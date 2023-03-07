Sri Lanka and Qatar state ministers review ties

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya has met with Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi on the sidelines of the Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) which kicked off in Doha on Sunday.

The meeting discussed aspects of the cooperation between the two countries.

In a tweet, state minister Balasuriya said they discussed many issues including Qatar recognizing Sri Lanka engineering degrees and Sri Lanka’s technical support to promote cricket in Qatar.

Meanwhile the Sri Lankan State Minister has also met with the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the LDC conference in Doha.

“I assured HE of Sri Lanka’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and it’s people Palestine,” he tweeted.

The State Minister said he also had a side meeting with the Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Antonio Vitorino in Doha.

He said that in addition to the continuous support of IOM with matters pertains to migration, the director general assured IOM support with the digitalization of the newly established Office of Overseas Sri Lankans.