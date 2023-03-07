President Ranil Wickremesinghe says Sri Lanka has received a new letter from the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of China, confirming the Chinese government’s assurances to restructure the island’s debt.

Accordingly, a Letter of Intent – signed by President Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Finance Minister and Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe – on the assurances received from Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral creditor has been forwarded to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

President Wickremesinghe made this remark delivering a special statement in parliament on the current state of the country’s economy and the progress of the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).