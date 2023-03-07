Chinas assurances to restructure Sri Lanka debt forwarded to IMF - President

Chinas assurances to restructure Sri Lanka debt forwarded to IMF - President

March 7, 2023   11:28 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says Sri Lanka has received a new letter from the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of China, confirming the Chinese government’s assurances to restructure the island’s debt.

Accordingly, a Letter of Intent – signed by President Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Finance Minister and Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe – on the assurances received from Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral creditor has been forwarded to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

President Wickremesinghe made this remark delivering a special statement in parliament on the current state of the country’s economy and the progress of the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

LIVE🔴President Ranil Wickremesinghe to deliver special statement on current state of economy

LIVE🔴President Ranil Wickremesinghe to deliver special statement on current state of economy

Election Commission to convene special meeting tomorrow on LG polls (English)

Election Commission to convene special meeting tomorrow on LG polls (English)

Govt is now compelled to hold the LG election - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

Govt is now compelled to hold the LG election - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

Claims of holding election after stabilizing the country are baseless - Tilvin Silva (English)

Claims of holding election after stabilizing the country are baseless - Tilvin Silva (English)

Election Commission must declare new date for LG polls after tomorrow's meeting - GL

Election Commission must declare new date for LG polls after tomorrow's meeting - GL

Sri Lanka's 6th Periodic Review under ICCPR to be held in Geneva (English)

Sri Lanka's 6th Periodic Review under ICCPR to be held in Geneva (English)

Private bus operators hint at possible fare revision in July

Private bus operators hint at possible fare revision in July