Easter attacks: date fixed to announce decision on ex-Presidents petition

March 7, 2023   04:52 pm

A decision on whether or not the writ petition filed by former President Maithripala Sirisena, pertaining to the personal complaint filed against him over the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, will be taken up for hearing in court has been fixed to be announced on 14 March. 

The relevant order was issued this morning (07 March) by an Appellate Court bench comprising of Court of Appeal President Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar. 

On a previous occasion when the facts pertaining to the case were presented before the court, President’s Counsel Rienzie Aresekularatne, appearing on behalf of three persons named as respondents in Sirisena’s petition, including Rev. Father Cyril Gamini, requested that the case be heard before the whole Court of Appeal bench. 

Accordingly, the decision in question will be announced on 14 March. 

The private petition was filed by Rev. Father Cyril Gamini and another, who had lost his leg in the bombing that took place at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, against the former President over his failure to prevent the Easter Attacks of 2019, despite having received intelligence in this regard prior to the attacks.

