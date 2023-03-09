Customs seize stock of illegally imported electronic items

Sri Lanka Customs has taken custody of a stock of electronic items such as televisions, refrigerators and air conditioners which were illegally imported to the island.

The electronic items have reportedly been imported to the country as used machinery from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The stock of electronic items includes 68 televisions, 77 air conditioners and used tyres, Sri Lanka Customs said.



Deputy Director of Customs R.S. Weerasiri mentioned that the officers of the Central Investigation Bureau of Sri Lanka Customs have intercepted the electronic items stock.