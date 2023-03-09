Customs seize stock of illegally imported electronic items

Customs seize stock of illegally imported electronic items

March 9, 2023   10:05 am

Sri Lanka Customs has taken custody of a stock of electronic items such as televisions, refrigerators and air conditioners which were illegally imported to the island.

The electronic items have reportedly been imported to the country as used machinery from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
 
The stock of electronic items includes 68 televisions, 77 air conditioners and used tyres, Sri Lanka Customs said.
 
Deputy Director of Customs R.S. Weerasiri mentioned that the officers of the Central Investigation Bureau of Sri Lanka Customs have intercepted the electronic items stock.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.08

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.08

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.08

Dilith Jayaweera on the key role women have in managing the current crisis (english)

Dilith Jayaweera on the key role women have in managing the current crisis (english)

Patients left stranded as health sector trade unions launch strike action

Patients left stranded as health sector trade unions launch strike action

School children affected by tear gas fired at protesters in Colombo

School children affected by tear gas fired at protesters in Colombo

TV Derana celebrates International Women's Day with all-female presenters

TV Derana celebrates International Women's Day with all-female presenters

President acknowledges integral role played by three females in Sri Lankas road to recovery

President acknowledges integral role played by three females in Sri Lankas road to recovery

National Fuel Pass to be topped up every Tuesday midnight - Minister

National Fuel Pass to be topped up every Tuesday midnight - Minister

Trade Minister responds to accusations over imported eggs in Parliament

Trade Minister responds to accusations over imported eggs in Parliament