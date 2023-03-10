Namal appointed chair of Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations

Namal appointed chair of Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations

March 10, 2023   10:23 am

SLPP MP Namal Rajapaksa has been appointed as the chairperson of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations of the parliament.

Taking to Twitter, the parliamentarian said he is honoured to have received the new appointment.

Meanwhile, MP Chamal Rajapaksa was unanimously appointed as the chairperson of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges of the parliament. MP Ali Sabri Raheem had proposed the name of Chamal Rajapaksa, while State Minister Vijitha Berugoda seconded it.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Gold prices plummet after constant high

Gold prices plummet after constant high

Gold prices plummet after constant high

Federation of University Teachers' Association launches continuous strike action (English)

Federation of University Teachers' Association launches continuous strike action (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates further against USD (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates further against USD (English)

Sri Lanka to announce debt restructuring strategy in April  CBSL governor (English)

Sri Lanka to announce debt restructuring strategy in April  CBSL governor (English)

Both commercial, multilateral creditors should take part in SL debt restructuring - China (English)

Both commercial, multilateral creditors should take part in SL debt restructuring - China (English)

We did not ask for taxes to be removed, we only asked for reasonable taxes - Trade unions

We did not ask for taxes to be removed, we only asked for reasonable taxes - Trade unions

Couple in possession of over Rs. 10 million probed by CID for money laundering

Couple in possession of over Rs. 10 million probed by CID for money laundering

Sri Lanka receives final batch of school uniform material donation from China

Sri Lanka receives final batch of school uniform material donation from China