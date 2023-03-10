Namal appointed chair of Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations

SLPP MP Namal Rajapaksa has been appointed as the chairperson of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations of the parliament.

Taking to Twitter, the parliamentarian said he is honoured to have received the new appointment.

Meanwhile, MP Chamal Rajapaksa was unanimously appointed as the chairperson of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges of the parliament. MP Ali Sabri Raheem had proposed the name of Chamal Rajapaksa, while State Minister Vijitha Berugoda seconded it.