Mahindananda encounters travel ban at BIA

Former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage was barred from traveling overseas last night (10 March) by officials of the Department of Immigration and Emigration at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Accordingly, Aluthgamage was forced to cancel his trip after officials of the Immigration Department had informed him of an overseas travel ban issued by the Mathugama court.

However, the MP informed the Controller General of the Immigration Department today (11 March) that no such order has been issued against him by the Mathugama court.

Upon a subsequent inquiry made by Ada Derana, the Controller General revealed that the incident is likely to have happened due to an error in the data logs, and assured that an investigation would be carried out on Monday as to the true cause behind the matter.

Meanwhile, measures have also been taken to suspend two officers of the Immigration Department until the relevant investigation is concluded.

The Controller General also added that the former Minister was permitted to travel overseas today.

Aluthgamage was previously issued an overseas travel ban on orders of the Colombo High Court, however this ban was later lifted after the MP presented the relevant facts of the case in question before the court.