Mahindananda encounters travel ban at BIA

Mahindananda encounters travel ban at BIA

March 11, 2023   10:01 pm

Former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage was barred from traveling overseas last night (10 March) by officials of the Department of Immigration and Emigration at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Accordingly, Aluthgamage was forced to cancel his trip after officials of the Immigration Department had informed him of an overseas travel ban issued by the Mathugama court.

However,  the MP informed the Controller General of the Immigration Department today (11 March) that no such order has been issued against him by the Mathugama court.

Upon a subsequent inquiry made by Ada Derana, the Controller General revealed that the incident is likely to have happened due to an error in the data logs, and assured that an investigation would be carried out on Monday as to the true cause behind the matter.

Meanwhile, measures have also been taken to suspend two officers of the Immigration Department until the relevant investigation is concluded.

The Controller General also added that the former Minister was permitted to travel overseas today.

Aluthgamage was previously issued an overseas travel ban on orders of the Colombo High Court, however this ban was later lifted after the MP presented the relevant facts of the case in question before the court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parents of infant found abandoned inside train arrested

Parents of infant found abandoned inside train arrested

Parents of infant found abandoned inside train arrested

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.11

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.11

Air quality drops to 'unhealthy' level in Colombo

Air quality drops to 'unhealthy' level in Colombo

Sajith says SJB will win upcoming election for the sake of people

Sajith says SJB will win upcoming election for the sake of people

Election Commissions request forwarded to Finance Minister

Election Commissions request forwarded to Finance Minister

MPs booed at during opening of Bamunakotuwa Cultural Centre

MPs booed at during opening of Bamunakotuwa Cultural Centre

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana