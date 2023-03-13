Three suspects arrested over shooting of Parippuwa

Three suspects arrested over shooting of Parippuwa

March 13, 2023   12:43 pm

Three suspects have been arrested for attempting to assassinate the organized criminal gang member and drug dealer Manawaduge Asanka alias “Parippuwa” by opening fire at him in the Kotuwila area of Wellampitiya.

Police Headquarters said that the suspects were arrested in relation to an investigation carried out by Wellampitiya Police.

Accordingly, two of the suspects were taken into custody on charges of aiding, abetting and planning to commit the murder, while the driver of the motorcycle which they used in the shooting, was also arrested following the interrogations by the suspects.

Police have also found the relevant motorcycle left abandoned in Borella.

The arrestees, who were identified to be aged between 28 and 34 years, are scheduled to be produced before Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (Mar. 13), the police said.

Two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle had shot at a person and fled the Kotuwila area in Wellampitiya police division on March 07, while the injured victim was admitted to Colombo National Hospital.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.13

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.13

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.13

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Election Commission makes written request from Finance Minister on funds for LG polls (English)

Election Commission makes written request from Finance Minister on funds for LG polls (English)

Banks have more liquidity after gray market operations were killed - CBSL chief (English)

Banks have more liquidity after gray market operations were killed - CBSL chief (English)

Ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa confident SLPP will claim victory in polls (English)

Ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa confident SLPP will claim victory in polls (English)

Energy Minister Kanchana hints at possible reduction in fuel prices (English)

Energy Minister Kanchana hints at possible reduction in fuel prices (English)

Professionals trade union collective warns of island-wide strike on March 15

Professionals trade union collective warns of island-wide strike on March 15

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.12

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.12