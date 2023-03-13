Three suspects arrested over shooting of Parippuwa

Three suspects have been arrested for attempting to assassinate the organized criminal gang member and drug dealer Manawaduge Asanka alias “Parippuwa” by opening fire at him in the Kotuwila area of Wellampitiya.

Police Headquarters said that the suspects were arrested in relation to an investigation carried out by Wellampitiya Police.

Accordingly, two of the suspects were taken into custody on charges of aiding, abetting and planning to commit the murder, while the driver of the motorcycle which they used in the shooting, was also arrested following the interrogations by the suspects.

Police have also found the relevant motorcycle left abandoned in Borella.

The arrestees, who were identified to be aged between 28 and 34 years, are scheduled to be produced before Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (Mar. 13), the police said.

Two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle had shot at a person and fled the Kotuwila area in Wellampitiya police division on March 07, while the injured victim was admitted to Colombo National Hospital.