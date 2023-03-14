Prices of essential goods likely to reduce further during festive season

Prices of essential goods likely to reduce further during festive season

March 14, 2023   12:54 pm

Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando has stated that the prices of essential goods are likely to drop during the upcoming festive season.

He further explained that despite suffering losses, he requests that importers reduce the prices of their goods, allowing the consumers to enjoy the benefits of lower prices.

“Without importing these items directly, we should work in a manner that further reduces the prices of essential goods, giving the consumers a greater benefit”, he said in this regard.

Meanwhile, Sunil Handunneththi of the Janatha Vimukthi Permauna (JVP) claimed that the recent appreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee against the US Dollar is one that was ‘artificially created’, while Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Jagath Kumara stated that certain political parties do not act with the proper understanding of the problems faced by the people.

