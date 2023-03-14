NPP files FR petition against postponing local govt election

NPP files FR petition against postponing local govt election

March 14, 2023   01:17 pm

National People’s Power (NPP) has filed a fundamental rights (FR) petition before the Supreme Court challenging the postponement of Local Government election.

The petition was lodged by MP Prof. Harini Amarasuriya, former MP Sunil Handunnetti and party secretary Nihal Abeysinghe.

The petitioners allege that deferring the Local Government election, which was initially scheduled to be held on March 09, has violated the fundamental rights of the people.

A total of 35 state officials including the Finance Ministry’s Secretary, the Attorney General, the Government Printer, the Inspector General of Police, the chairman and members of the Election Commission, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and the members of the Cabinet have been named as the respondents of this FR petition.

