CBSL to join collective trade union action tomorrow

The Central Bank Trade Union Alliance is scheduled to stage an islandwide token strike tomorrow (15 March).

Issuing a statement in this regard, the union noted that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) will also be joining the token strike to be staged tomorrow by the Professional Trade Union Alliance (PUTA).

Thus, they alerted the public of possible disruptions within the Employees’ Provident Fund Department, cash counters and Regional Offices.

“We regret any inconvenience caused by this action”, the statement concluded.

Earlier today, the Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Association of the Sri Lanka Railways Department announced that they will be launching a 24-hour strike from midnight today (14 March).

A collective of trade union actions are scheduled to take place this week, with unions from various sectors joining to protest against the recently imposed tax revisions and the incumbent government.

The trade union collective of professionals stated that the strike action initially planned to take place this week will continue as scheduled, as Monday’s meeting with the government was unfruitful.