End-of-term school exams postponed

The Western Province Director of Education has instructed the authorities of all schools to postpone the end of term exams scheduled to commence tomorrow (15 March).

Accordingly, the Grade 09 term test exams will be postponed to 21 March, while the term test exams for Grades 10 and 11 are postponed to 22 March.

The decision was taken owing to the collective trade union action that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, with unions from several sectors set to stage strikes against the incumbent government and the recent decisions made.

Meanwhile, the Central Province Director of Education stated that the end-of-term exams for Grade 06 to 09 will be postponed to Friday (17 March), while the exams for Grades 10 and 11 will be postponed to 22 March.

The Sabaragamuwa Province Director of Education also stated that the end-of-term exams for all students from Grades 06 to 11, which were scheduled to be held tomorrow, will be postponed to 22 March for all schools within the relevant province.