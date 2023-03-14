Mujibur withdraws FR petition on LG polls

March 14, 2023   05:30 pm

Former MP of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Mujibur Rahman today (March 14) withdrew the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition he had filed before the Supreme Court concerning the 2023 Local Government (LG) election.
 
The relevant petition was filed seeking an order directing the Election Commission to take measures to hold the 2023 Local Government (LG) election without any interference.
 
The petition was taken up before the three-member Supreme Court bench consisting of Justices Vijith Malalgoda, Shiran Gunaratne, and Priyantha Fernando today (March 14).
 
There, President’s Counsel Upul Jayasuriya, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner, stated before the court that they do not intend to maintain this petition further, requesting permission to withdraw the petition.
 
Accordingly, the bench of justices who accepted the request granted permission to withdraw the petition.
 
In the petition, Mujibur Rahman alleged that it is impossible to hold the local government election as scheduled, as a result of various issues including the failure of the government to fund the election.
 
He had also sought an order ruling that fundamental human rights were violated through this.

Meanwhile, former parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman vies for the upcoming LG government election for the Colombo Municipal Council representing the SJB.

