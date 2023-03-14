Police dog helps arrest suspect related to body found in paddy field

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the recent finding of a female body in a paddy field in the Alwathugoda area in Kandy.

Accordingly, Police revealed that the suspect, identified as an area resident, was arrested with the help of a police dog named ‘Eagle’, who had caught the scent of the arrested individual in the muddy area in which the girl’s body had been buried.

Subsequently, Eagle had followed this scent, for nearly four kilometres, after which the suspect was arrested in a house, to which the dog had traced his scent.

The body of 26-year-old Danuka Maduwanthi was found on the morning of 11 March buried in a swampy area in a paddy field in the Alwathugoda area in Kandy.

The body was found after her mother had alerted both, the Police and area residents that her daughter was not at home, following a call she had received from her son-in-law the claiming that his wife, the deceased, was not at home.

Police investigations have revealed that the deceased and her husband owned a shop together, and that the husband had closed the shop and subsequently gone to attend a funeral, after which he returned home at around 02:00 a.m.

The couple’s neighbours had then heard the duo arguing over a family dispute, Police added.