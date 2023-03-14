Import tax on powdered and liquid eggs will be slashed  Trade Minister

Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando has assured that importing eggs from India will definitely take place this week.

Joining Ada Derana “Big Focus”, the Minister emphasized that the tax imposed on the import of powdered eggs and liquid eggs would be reduced with effect from today (March 14).

“At present, there are only three institutions in India to obtain the necessary certificates of approval for the import of eggs. Officials in our country have sought a number of certifications [from them]. That’s why there was a delay.”

“The import of eggs must be done this week. The [shipments of] eggs will arrive at the Colombo Port this week”, he said.

Minister Fernando, mentioned that the world’s most technologically advanced countries use powdered eggs or liquid for commercial purposes, adding that therefore measures would be taken to reduce the tax imposed on importing them.

This move intends to facilitate bakery owners in importing these products for their businesses, he added.