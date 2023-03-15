Over 200 branches including BOC Head Office in operation today
March 15, 2023 11:29 am
The General Manager of the Bank of Ceylon (BOC) has confirmed that over 200 branches islandwide are operating as usual, despite the multisectoral trade union strike taking place today (15 March).
According, Russel Fonseka stated that 265 branches, including the Head Office and all other divisions are operating as usual to serve the public with banking services.
This was confirmed by the President’s Media Division (PMD).