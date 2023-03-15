Kudu Salindu files petition before court

The notorious drug dealer and criminal figure Salindu Malshika alias “Kudu Salindu”, who was arrested in Madagascar and brought back to Sri Lanka by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning, has filed a petition before the court, requesting to ensure his safety.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal has ordered the Attorney General to inform his stance regarding the petition, on March 20.

The order has been issued by the Appellate Court bench consisting of its president Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar, following the consideration of a writ petition filed by Salindu Malshika’s mother.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) dispatched a team to Madagascar earlier this week to repatriate Sri Lankan drug kingpin “Harak Kata” and his infamous accomplice “Kudu Salindu” who were arrested while on a visit to the Indian Ocean island off the southeastern coast of Africa.

The criminal duo was later brought to India’s Mumbai International Airport and was supposed to be repatriated to Sri Lanka on Tuesday (March 14). The CID team was forced to defer the repatriation to today due to a flight delay.