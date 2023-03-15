Kudu Salindu files petition before court

Kudu Salindu files petition before court

March 15, 2023   12:54 pm

The notorious drug dealer and criminal figure Salindu Malshika alias “Kudu Salindu”, who was arrested in Madagascar and brought back to Sri Lanka by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning, has filed a petition before the court, requesting to ensure his safety.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal has ordered the Attorney General to inform his stance regarding the petition, on March 20.

The order has been issued by the Appellate Court bench consisting of its president Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar, following the consideration of a writ petition filed by Salindu Malshika’s mother.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) dispatched a team to Madagascar earlier this week to repatriate Sri Lankan drug kingpin “Harak Kata” and his infamous accomplice “Kudu Salindu” who were arrested while on a visit to the Indian Ocean island off the southeastern coast of Africa.

The criminal duo was later brought to India’s Mumbai International Airport and was supposed to be repatriated to Sri Lanka on Tuesday (March 14). The CID team was forced to defer the repatriation to today due to a flight delay.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Collective trade union strike to 'shut down' the country tomorrow? (English)

Collective trade union strike to 'shut down' the country tomorrow? (English)

End-of-term school exams postponed (English)

End-of-term school exams postponed (English)

SL should be the next MICE destination (English)

SL should be the next MICE destination (English)

Steps to be taken to ease TAX Burden on public - cabinet (English)

Steps to be taken to ease TAX Burden on public - cabinet (English)

End-of-term school exams postponed in four provinces

End-of-term school exams postponed in four provinces

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.03.14

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.03.14

Mahanayake Theros write to President, urge to hold elections on time

Mahanayake Theros write to President, urge to hold elections on time