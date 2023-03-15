The Attorney General today (March 15) requested the Court of Appeal to dismiss at first instance the writ application filed on behalf of the notorious criminal gang member and drug trafficker Salindu Malshika Gunaratna alias “Kudu Salindu” who was repatriated to Sri Lanka following his arrest in Madagascar.

The suspect’s mother Shirani Malkanthi Fernando had lodged the writ application before the Appeals Court today, raising concerns about potential threats to her son’s life and seeking an interim order instructing the Criminal Investigation Department to ensure his safety.

Representing the Attorney General, Deputy Solicitor General Shanil Kularatne raised objections when the writ application was called before two-member bench comprising Appeals Court President Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and A. Marikkar earlier today.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, President’s Counsel Nalin Ladduwahetti told the court that his client has informed him of the potential threats to the life of son.

Pointing out that slain underworld leader “Makandure Madush” and other such criminal figures had been shot dead by the Sri Lanka Police previously, under the pretext of recovering hidden weapons, the president’s counsel said the petitioners is deeply concerned that her son would suffer a similar fate.

The Deputy Solicitor General, stressing that the particulars mentioned in the petition are “baseless”, requested the Appeals Court bench to dismiss the petition at first instance without taking it up for consideration.

Taking into account the submission made by the two sides, the Appeals Court president decided to call the petition on March 20 and directed the Attorney General to convey the stance of respondents named in the petition on that day.

The director and the DIG of the Criminal Investigation Department, the Inspector-General of Police, the Attorney General, the Defence Secretary and the Commandant of the Police Special Task Force have been named as respondents of this writ application.

“Kudu Salindu” was brought back to Sri Lanka early this morning, along with the notorious criminal gang leader Nadun Chinthaka alias “Harak Kata” and six others after they were arrested in Madagascar on March 01.