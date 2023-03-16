January 1, 1970   05:30 am

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister Sabry holds bilateral talks with foreign ministers while in UK (English)

Minister Sabry holds bilateral talks with foreign ministers while in UK (English)

Minister Sabry holds bilateral talks with foreign ministers while in UK (English)

President Ranil writes open letter to official bilateral creditors (English)

President Ranil writes open letter to official bilateral creditors (English)

Island-wide one-day strike cripples health services

Island-wide one-day strike cripples health services

Govt says services not crippled by token strike (English)

Govt says services not crippled by token strike (English)

Malaysia approves 10,000 more job opportunities for Sri Lankans (English)

Malaysia approves 10,000 more job opportunities for Sri Lankans (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu' to be detained for 90 days under PTA

'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu' to be detained for 90 days under PTA

Sri Lankan physicist-led team discovers room-temperature superconductor

Sri Lankan physicist-led team discovers room-temperature superconductor