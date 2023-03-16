Parliament launches internship programme

Parliament launches internship programme

March 16, 2023   08:50 pm

The Parliament of Sri Lanka, together with the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and USAID launched a parliamentary internship programme, providing young professionals and students with practical experience in policy development and public service.

The programme was launched on 01 March  in Parliament under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, and Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General Kushani Rohanadeera and Assistant Secretary General Tikiri Jayathilaka.

Senior Resident Country Director of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) Thusitha Pilapitiya and a group of officials were also present at the occasion, while the keynote speech was delivered by the Speaker .

Following outreach efforts to all the national universities in Sri Lanka, a group of interns was carefully chosen from the eight universities who responded. 

Accordingly, eight state Universities, namely, Colombo, Sri Jayawardenapura, Kelaniya, Peradeniya, Rajarata, Jaffna, Ruhuna, and Sabaragamuwa have collaborated for the internship programme with a group of 35 selected interns.

The programme’s selection criteria and structure ensure a comprehensive and tailored experience, with the curriculum designed to develop skills and knowledge for different career paths.

NDI, in collaboration with the parliament, conducted a three-day residential orientation program aimed at providing a deeper insight into the intern role. 

The programme featured several sessions covering legislative development, engaging with Parliament, and various modes of interaction with Parliament, conducted by the heads of departments and sections of the Parliament.

The programme concluded with a recap and evaluation session by students, followed by an open discussion where interns had the opportunity to raise questions.
Following a three-day orientation programme, the interns have been allocated to their respective departments, and throughout their internship period, they will receive hands-on working experience with the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

The programme’s curriculum promotes inclusivity, diversity, and skill development for different career paths, with the aim of creating goodwill ambassadors for parliament toaddress the trust deficit between parliament and youth, promote democracy, and educate young people about Parliament of Sri Lanka. 

The programme highlights the Parliament’s commitment to the Open Parliament Initiative and aims to address the trust deficit between Parliament and youth while safeguarding democracy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Services return to normal as many trade unions temporarily call off token strike

Services return to normal as many trade unions temporarily call off token strike

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.16

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.16

Petroleum employees explain reason for not joining token strike

Petroleum employees explain reason for not joining token strike

We should plan more in the future - Trade Minister

We should plan more in the future - Trade Minister

Sri Lanka's economy shrinks 7.8% in 2022

Sri Lanka's economy shrinks 7.8% in 2022

LG polls: Govt Printer writes to Election Commission on ballots printing

LG polls: Govt Printer writes to Election Commission on ballots printing