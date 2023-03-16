Elections unlikely to be held on 25 April - PAFFREL

Elections unlikely to be held on 25 April - PAFFREL

March 16, 2023   09:28 pm

The People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) claims that the 2023 Local Government (LG) polls are unlikely to be held on 25 April, in light of the current situation.

Speaking in this regard, the Executive Director of PAFFREL, Rohana Hettiarachchi, accused the government of acting in a manner that was inconsiderate of the court’s orders.

Hettiarachchi further stated that the question of concern as of now is whether the government accepts that holding elections at ‘the right time’ is a democratic right of the people. 

“If the government does not give people the opportunity to express their opinion, then they (the government) must also accept responsibility for the adverse consequences that arise when people exercise their rights outside of the democratic framework”, he said in this regard.

