Justice Minister calls for reforms in laws on drug-related cases

March 16, 2023   10:41 pm

The Ministry of Justice has shifted its focus on amending the laws pertaining to the prosecution of those involved in cases related drugs and narcotics.

This was stated by Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, who explained that the decision to do so was taken after several accusations were made by the public about the procedures followed in this regard.

Speaking at a press conference held this afternoon (16 March), the Minister stated that strict monitoring will be in place, following claims that several of those accused for drug-related charges have been falsely accused for revengeful reasons.

“Certain samples may be mistaken occasionally. But sometimes, nearly 20 -30 samples sent by the Police are wrong – substances which aren’t narcotics are being sent to be sampled as narcotics. It is evident that the law is being misused, and that certain reforms need to be made”, the Minister said, adding that there is an extent of truth to the allegations made by the public against the system.

“Even if a person who has crushed paracetamol in his possession is presented before the court, he is remanded as someone who was in possession of narcotics.

When the results of the tests conducted on the sampled substance are obtained months later, it is evident that the substance in question had no trace of drugs”, he said.

