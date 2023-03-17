Two individuals arrested over foreign job scams

Two individuals involved in foreign job scams have been arrested by the investigation officers of the Foreign Employment Bureau (SLBFE).

One suspect was taken into custody in Maradana area on Wednesday (March 15) for defrauding money from people on the promise of securing jobs for them in Kuwait.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by a woman who was defrauded of Rs. 450,000 for an employment opportunity in Kuwait.

He was released on a surety bail of Rs. 500,000 and a cash bail of Rs. 10,000 after being produced before the Gampola Magistrate’s Court. The magistrate also imposed a foreign travel ban on the suspect and ordered that his passport be surrendered to the court.

The case has been fixed for further hearing on May 09.

In another development, the second suspect was arrested for defrauding a man of Rs. 550,000 by promising a job opportunity in Oman.

He was taken into custody when he was summoned to the Foreign Employment Bureau on March 09 for interrogations pertaining to a complaint filed by the victim.

He was granted bail after being produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court on March 10. The magistrate released him on two surety bails of Rs. 600,000 each. Further hearing of the case has been fixed for October 10.

The Foreign Employment Bureau has advised the members of the public to be on alert for such scams and to ascertain that the relevant foreign employment agency is registered with the SLFBE before proceeding with any payments.

The legitimacy of these agencies can be verified by visiting the Bureau’s official website (www.slbfe.lk) or by dialling its hotline 1989.