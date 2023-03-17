SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon to be appointed new IGP?

The President has made recommendations to appoint Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon as the country’s 36th Inspector-General of Police, high-profile sources told Ada Derana.

The current police chief C. D. Wickramaratne is set to retire on March 25.

Tennakoon joined the police service in 1998 as an apprentice Assistant Superintendent of Police. He was promoted to the posts of Superintendent of Police (SP) in 2006, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in 2011, and Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police in 2015.

Later, in November 2019, Tennakoon was appointed the Acting Senior Deputy Inspector-General (SDIG) of Police and was promoted to the post of SDIG on January 01, 2020.

He has been serving as the SDIG in charge of the Western Province for more than three years since December 05, 2019.

Born in 1971, Tennakoon received his school education from Nalanda College in Colombo. He is an alumnus of Colombo University and Kelaniya University where he obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees respectively.

During his 25 years of service in Sri Lanka Police, Tennakoon has served in multiple areas of the country.

He has rendered notable service to crack down on crimes and narcotics, and implement a number of programs in the Western Province to curb the spread of COVID-19.