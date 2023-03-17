Wanted suspect Booru Muna arrested

Wanted criminal figure Ravindu Sanka de Silva alias “Booru Muna” was arrested in Avissawella today.

On February 24, the suspect had fled police custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake after he was barred from boarding a flight to Dubai owing to a travel ban previously issued by the court.

It was reported that “Booru Muna” had attempted to fly out of the country using a forged passport. Two Buddhist monks had allegedly aided and abetted the suspect’s airport escape.