Petition filed against CBSL Amendment Bill

March 17, 2023   04:37 pm

Former MP Wasantha Samarasinghe has filed a petition on behalf of the National People’s Power (NPP), pertaining to the Central Bank (Amendment) Bill.

Accordingly, Samarasinghe filed a petition at the Supreme Court claiming that certain provisions of the Bill are not in compliance with the constitution of Sri Lanka, with the Attorney General having been named as the respondent.

The petition claims that certain provisions of the Central Bank (Amendment) Bill posed a serious threat to the independence of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

