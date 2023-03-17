Parliament to meet from March 21 - 24

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to convene the parliament from March 21 - 24.

The committee, chaired by Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse met on Thursday afternoon.

At next week’s parliamentary sessions, one hour (from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.) will be allotted for Questions for Oral Answers.

On March 21 (Tuesday), Rules under the Council of Legal Education Ordinance published in the Gazette No. 2208/13 are scheduled to be passed without debate.

From 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., a Resolution for the implementation of recommendations of the Parliament Select Committee to investigate incidents of infringement of privileges of MPs and the Parliament and to make suitable recommendations is scheduled to be passed after a debate.

In addition, Regulations under the Petroleum Resources Act published under the Gazette No. 2313/47 made by the Power & Energy Minister will also be debated in the parliament.

Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government has been scheduled to be taken up from 5.00 p.m. – 5.30 p.m.

On March 22 (Wednesday), two Resolutions under the Essential Public Services Act, Six Resolutions under Section 8 of the Appropriation Act No. 30 of 2021, one Resolution under the Customs Ordinance published in Gazette No. 2312/75 are scheduled to be approved following a debate.

Thereafter, Questions at the Adjournment Time will be scheduled to be taken up from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

On March 23 (Thursday), the Regulations under the Electronic Transactions Act published in Gazette No. 2308/08, and Regulations under the Welfare Benefits Act published in the Gazette 2310/30 are scheduled to be approved following a debate.

The Committee has also decided to present three Motions in relation to the Annual Reports of various Statutory Institutions. Furthermore, an agreement has also been made for the Second Reading of the Chartered Institute of Transport of Sri Lanka (Incorporation) (Amendment) and Shaili Edutainment Foundation (Incorporation).

Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition has been scheduled to be taken up from 5.00 p.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, March 24 (Friday) has been set aside for Votes of Condolence for four former members of Parliament. Accordingly, the Votes of Condolence for the late Ms. Larine Perera, Reginold Cooray, Buddhika Kurukularatne and Muthu Sivalingam have been scheduled from 9.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. for this day.