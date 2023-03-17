Blood is thicker than water - Jaishankar on helping Sri Lanka during crisis

March 17, 2023   07:39 pm

India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar today (17 March) inaugurated  the Sri Lankan exhibition “Geoffrey Bawa; It is Essential To be There”, at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event which was held to mark the 75 years of Indo-Lanka diplomatic relations, Dr. Jaishankar stated that renowned architect Geoffery Bawa was a name that often resonated with Sri Lanka.

“When I think of Sri Lanka, the names, the images, the associations, Geoffrey Bawa is a figure that very naturally comes to mind”, he said in this regard, adding that architect’s work has gone beyond the borders of the island nation.

Speaking on the crisis Sri Lanka is currently facing, Dr. Jaishankar stated that it was ‘very natural for India to step forward at such a time’, as “blood is thicker than water”.

“For us it was natural at a moment of difficulty, that we should see what we could do within our resources, our capabilities, our efforts to stand by Sri Lanka at this very difficult time”, he said.

The Minster further assured the audience of his strong belief that Sri Lanka will overcome this crisis, if they “keep their real friends standing by them”.

He also noted that the cultural element of the Indo-Lanka relationship has been focused on extensively since of late, and that it is evident through the various given by India in this regard.

