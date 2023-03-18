Showers or thundershowers expected later today

Showers or thundershowers expected later today

March 18, 2023   08:13 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers are expected in most parts of the island in the afternoon or at night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be easterly or north-easterly and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PMI for both manufacturing and services activities contract in Feb 2023 (English)

PMI for both manufacturing and services activities contract in Feb 2023 (English)

PMI for both manufacturing and services activities contract in Feb 2023 (English)

Easter Attacks: Dates fixed for Maithripala's writ against private complaint (English)

Easter Attacks: Dates fixed for Maithripala's writ against private complaint (English)

FIFA upholds suspension of Sri Lanka Football Federation (English)

FIFA upholds suspension of Sri Lanka Football Federation (English)

Petition filed against CBSL Amendment Bill (English)

Petition filed against CBSL Amendment Bill (English)

More than 40 public institutions with low performance to be closed

More than 40 public institutions with low performance to be closed

Sri Lankan exhibition 'Geoffrey Bawa; It is Essential To be There' inaugurated in New Delhi

Sri Lankan exhibition 'Geoffrey Bawa; It is Essential To be There' inaugurated in New Delhi

President to provide conclusive solution to PAYE tax woes

President to provide conclusive solution to PAYE tax woes

Mayors and PS chairs asked to return official vehicles on March 18

Mayors and PS chairs asked to return official vehicles on March 18