Showers or thundershowers expected later today

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers are expected in most parts of the island in the afternoon or at night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be easterly or north-easterly and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.