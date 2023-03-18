Cyclone Freddy kills more than 400 in southern Africa

Cyclone Freddy kills more than 400 in southern Africa

March 18, 2023   11:49 am

Cyclone Freddy has now killed more than 400 people in southern Africa, according to the latest casualty figures.

The death toll in Malawi has climbed to 326, with at least 201 more missing, President Lazarus Chakwera announced on Thursday night.

“The number of displaced people has more than doubled to 183,159, including 40,702 families,” he said in a televised address.

In Mozambique, at least 50 deaths have been confirmed so far, but the figure is expected to rise as rescuers continue searching for dozens of missing people.

The cyclone struck Mozambique and Malawi over the weekend for the second time in a month, destroying scores of homes and triggering widespread floods.

In its first landfall in February, the storm killed 27 people in Madagascar and Mozambique.

Malawi’s government has set up over 300 camps across the country’s southern region, where up to 10 districts have been impacted.

Aid is also coming in after Chakwera appealed for assistance from the international community and donors.

Neighboring Zambia has sent aircraft to help in rescue efforts and aid distribution, while also donating food supplies and other relief items.

Gift of the Givers Foundation, a South African aid group, on Friday announced it has given aid worth 5 million rands (over $272,000) for people in Malawi.

The UN World Food Program also said on Friday that it is providing immediate lifesaving food assistance, as well trucks and boats for rescue and relief operations.


Source: Anadolu Agency

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

PMI for both manufacturing and services activities contract in Feb 2023 (English)

PMI for both manufacturing and services activities contract in Feb 2023 (English)

Easter Attacks: Dates fixed for Maithripala's writ against private complaint (English)

Easter Attacks: Dates fixed for Maithripala's writ against private complaint (English)

FIFA upholds suspension of Sri Lanka Football Federation (English)

FIFA upholds suspension of Sri Lanka Football Federation (English)

Petition filed against CBSL Amendment Bill (English)

Petition filed against CBSL Amendment Bill (English)

More than 40 public institutions with low performance to be closed

More than 40 public institutions with low performance to be closed

Sri Lankan exhibition 'Geoffrey Bawa; It is Essential To be There' inaugurated in New Delhi

Sri Lankan exhibition 'Geoffrey Bawa; It is Essential To be There' inaugurated in New Delhi

President to provide conclusive solution to PAYE tax woes

President to provide conclusive solution to PAYE tax woes