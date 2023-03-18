Man arrested for suspected involvement in three murders

March 18, 2023   02:36 pm

A 34-year-old resident of Yagirala has been arrested in connection with the murders of three women.
 
Accordingly, the suspect was arrested over the alleged strangulation of three women, and cases concerning property looting.
 
He was arrested in the Awiththawa area in Elpitiya based on information received by the Elpitiya Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
 
Police revealed that one gold necklace, three pairs of earrings and a mobile phone were found in the arrestee’s possession during further interrogation.
 
Moreover, it was also revealed that there are ongoing cases in the Mathugama, Kalutara and Elpitiya Magistrate Court’s against him.

 

