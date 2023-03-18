President to present IMF agreement in Parliament next week

President to present IMF agreement in Parliament next week

March 18, 2023   04:47 pm

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has stated that the agreements made between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Sri Lanka thus far, will be presented in Parliament next week.

Speaking to the media in this regard in Kegalle, Siyambalapitiya stated that President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, will present before Parliament the agreements reached thus far with the IMF. 

“The agreements will be presented in Parliament, it will likely happen next week”, the State Minister said in this regard.

Moreover, Siyambalapitiya stated that the Opposition and other political parties who have alternate or opposing views pertaining to the IMF agreements, they will be given the opportunity to express these views as well.

