Former MP Sri Ranga remanded over 2011 accident

Former Member of Parliament J. Sri Ranga has been remanded until 20 March, on orders of the Mt. Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

The order was issued by Acting Magistrate Ranjith Sepala Dahanayake when Sri Ranga was presented before the court this morning (18 March).

The MP was arrested last evening (17 March) while reportedly receiving treatment at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila for influencing witnesses over an accident that took place in Vavuniya in 2011.