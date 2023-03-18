Teacher transfers to continue despite dissolution of board?

March 18, 2023   10:13 pm

The transfers of over 12,000 teachers have been cancelled following the dissolution of the Teacher Transfer Board of the Education Ministry yesterday (17 March).

Accordingly, the transfers of 12,500 teachers have been cancelled after the immediate dissolution of the Board was called yesterday.

Speaking on the matter, however, Ven. Yalwala Pannasekera Thero decried these claims as ‘false’ and assured that the respective transfers of teachers would be in place by the beginning of the new school term due to begin on 28 March.

He further stated that strict action will be taken against any principal who objects to a transfer, adding that they will “stir up the whole country” if the teacher transferring process is stopped entirely.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Ceylon Teacher’s Union (CTU) Joseph Stalin deemed the stoppage of transfers against the concept of democracy.

Thus, he warned that in the event a proper solution is not reached in this regard at the meeting due to be held on Monday, nearly 7,000 teachers will take the required measures.

