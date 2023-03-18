SJB to take legal action against Finance Secretary

The General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Ranjith Madduma Bandara has vowed to take legal action against the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance for acting against the court’s orders.

Accordingly, Bandara accused the Finance Secretary of disrespecting the orders of the court by failing to abide by the court order issued pertaining to the release of funds for the upcoming Local Government (LG election).

On 03 March, the Supreme Court issued an order preventing the Secretary to the Finance Ministry from withholding the funds allocated for election purposes through the 2023 Budget.

Thus, he stated that the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance ought to be punished under Article 105 of the Constitution, for not abiding by this court order.

The Finance Secretary was informed of the legal action due to be taken against him in this regard by way of a letter sent to him through a lawyer, the SJB General Secretary said.