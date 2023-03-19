Four provinces to receive fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm

March 19, 2023   07:27 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers can be expected in parts of the island in the afternoon or at night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Central provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will take place in the sea area around the island during the night.

Winds will be south-easterly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

