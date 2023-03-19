Discussion to be held on dissolving Teacher Transfer Board

Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) Joseph Stalin says that they have been summoned to the Ministry of Education tomorrow (March 20) to discuss the dissolution of the Teacher Transfer Board.

He also stated that action would be taken if any positive response is not received regarding the teacher transfers.

The government had announced on Friday (March 17) that the Teacher Transfer Board which was under the Ministry of Education, would be dissolved with immediate effect.

However, several trade unions had rejected the government’s move.