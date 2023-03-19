Channa Jayasumana calls for study on spread of listeriosis

March 19, 2023   12:17 pm

MP Channa Jayasumana says that research should be carried out immediately to uncover the root cause of the spread of the foodborne disease listeriosis.

Speaking to the media in Anuradhapura, the MP attributed the spread of the disease to the inefficiency of the government.

As a patient recently diagnosed with listeriosis died at the hospital while under medical care, concerns were rife about the spread of the disease, which is caused by the consumption of food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

The deceased had fallen ill after returning from a pilgrimage to Sri Pada.

Meanwhile, several incidents of suspected food poisoning were also reported among the Sri Pada pilgrims, while four individuals were said to have died. However, it is yet to be confirmed if they had been infected with listeria.

Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) have urged the members of the public to remain cautious and to follow safe food practices.

