Unit 3 of Norochcholai power plant suffers breakdown

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has informed that Unit 3 of the Norochcholai power plant is inoperative due to a breakdown, Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera says.

According to him, the third generating unit was supposed to undergo major overhaul maintenance in April.

Taking to Twitter, the minister noted that the CEB-owned diesel and fuel oil power plants will be utilized to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity until Unit 3 of the Norochcholai power plant is reconnected to the national grid.

“There will be no power cuts due to the breakdown [the third generating unit],” Minister Wijesekera assured.