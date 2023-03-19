Unit 3 of Norochcholai power plant suffers breakdown

Unit 3 of Norochcholai power plant suffers breakdown

March 19, 2023   12:20 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has informed that Unit 3 of the Norochcholai power plant is inoperative due to a breakdown, Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera says.

According to him, the third generating unit was supposed to undergo major overhaul maintenance in April.

Taking to Twitter, the minister noted that the CEB-owned diesel and fuel oil power plants will be utilized to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity until Unit 3 of the Norochcholai power plant is reconnected to the national grid.

“There will be no power cuts due to the breakdown [the third generating unit],” Minister Wijesekera assured. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

CBSL Amendment Act doesn't give policy autonomy to Central Bank  Dr. Coomaraswamy (English)

CBSL Amendment Act doesn't give policy autonomy to Central Bank  Dr. Coomaraswamy (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.19

Discussion on 2023 LG polls to be held next week (English)

Discussion on 2023 LG polls to be held next week (English)

Govt employees refuse to engage in welfare benefits eligibility surveys (English)

Govt employees refuse to engage in welfare benefits eligibility surveys (English)

President to present IMF agreement in Parliament next week - Siyambalapitiya (English)

President to present IMF agreement in Parliament next week - Siyambalapitiya (English)

Contract killer 'Booru Muna' admits to only two murders

Contract killer 'Booru Muna' admits to only two murders

First batch of imported eggs to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow

First batch of imported eggs to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow