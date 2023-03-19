President invites all to join hands to make Sri Lanka prosperous by 2048
March 19, 2023 04:47 pm
President Ranil Wickremesinghe says the country is moving towards stabilization, but the ultimate goal is to create a surplus in the country like other prosperous countries.
To achieve this goal, the Head of State called on everyone to join hands with the 25-year-old plan to make Sri Lanka a prosperous nation by 2048.
President Wickremesinghe made these remarks addressing the 32nd Interact District Conference in Colombo.