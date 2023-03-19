President invites all to join hands to make Sri Lanka prosperous by 2048

President invites all to join hands to make Sri Lanka prosperous by 2048

March 19, 2023   04:47 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says the country is moving towards stabilization, but the ultimate goal is to create a surplus in the country like other prosperous countries.

To achieve this goal, the Head of State called on everyone to join hands with the 25-year-old plan to make Sri Lanka a prosperous nation by 2048.

President Wickremesinghe made these remarks addressing the 32nd Interact District Conference in Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Two minor tremors felt in Sri Lanka; 'Do not have undue fears'

Two minor tremors felt in Sri Lanka; 'Do not have undue fears'

Two minor tremors felt in Sri Lanka; 'Do not have undue fears'

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.19

Govt hasn't initiated proper measures to purchase paddy, farmers complain

Govt hasn't initiated proper measures to purchase paddy, farmers complain

Can't allow Executive to interfere with independence of Judiciary  BASL president

Can't allow Executive to interfere with independence of Judiciary  BASL president

Term of office of 340 local government bodies expires tonight

Term of office of 340 local government bodies expires tonight

'Has President now occupied the judicial powers?' - Sajith

'Has President now occupied the judicial powers?' - Sajith

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

CBSL Amendment Act doesn't give policy autonomy to Central Bank  Dr. Coomaraswamy (English)

CBSL Amendment Act doesn't give policy autonomy to Central Bank  Dr. Coomaraswamy (English)