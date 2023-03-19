Student dies in motor accident in Galgamuwa

A school student has lost his life in a motor accident in the Atharagalla area of Palukadawala, Galgamuwa.

The accident has occurred when the motorcycle with two pillion riders toppled into a canal after the rider lost control of the vehicle, the police said.

The three individuals, who sustained critical injuries in the accident, have been rushed to Galgamuwa Hospital.

However, the 15-year-old motorcycle rider was pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.

Galgamuwa Police is conducting further investigations regarding the accident.