Student dies in motor accident in Galgamuwa

Student dies in motor accident in Galgamuwa

March 19, 2023   04:55 pm

A school student has lost his life in a motor accident in the Atharagalla area of Palukadawala, Galgamuwa.

The accident has occurred when the motorcycle with two pillion riders toppled into a canal after the rider lost control of the vehicle, the police said.

The three individuals, who sustained critical injuries in the accident, have been rushed to Galgamuwa Hospital.

However, the 15-year-old motorcycle rider was pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.

Galgamuwa Police is conducting further investigations regarding the accident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Two minor tremors felt in Sri Lanka; 'Do not have undue fears'

Two minor tremors felt in Sri Lanka; 'Do not have undue fears'

Two minor tremors felt in Sri Lanka; 'Do not have undue fears'

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.19

Govt hasn't initiated proper measures to purchase paddy, farmers complain

Govt hasn't initiated proper measures to purchase paddy, farmers complain

Can't allow Executive to interfere with independence of Judiciary  BASL president

Can't allow Executive to interfere with independence of Judiciary  BASL president

Term of office of 340 local government bodies expires tonight

Term of office of 340 local government bodies expires tonight

'Has President now occupied the judicial powers?' - Sajith

'Has President now occupied the judicial powers?' - Sajith

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

CBSL Amendment Act doesn't give policy autonomy to Central Bank  Dr. Coomaraswamy (English)

CBSL Amendment Act doesn't give policy autonomy to Central Bank  Dr. Coomaraswamy (English)