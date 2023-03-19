Part of Kandy - Mahiyanganaya road temporarily closed

Part of Kandy - Mahiyanganaya road temporarily closed

March 19, 2023   07:02 pm

The stretch of road near the second bend of the 18 Hairpin Bends (18 Wanguwa) on the Kandy - Mahiyanganaya road has been temporarily closed for traffic.

 The decision was taken following an earth slip and a rock slip reported today.

The police have urged motorists to use alternative routes for the time being.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, one lane of the Kandy – Mahiyanganaya road was closed was also closed for traffic due to an earth slip reported on March 04.

It was reopened after the Road Development Authority (RDA) cleared the road blocked by an earth embankment.

